Another piece in Newcastle's ongoing halves jigsaw puzzle has been revealed but less than a week out from pre-season training and Knights fans remain none the wiser about who their main playmakers will be for 2023.
Jake Clifford has now officially signed a two-year deal with Hull FC, joining former teammate Tex Hoy at the English Super League club and ending recent speculation about his playing future on Thursday via social media.
Clifford says "they made me feel like I was really wanted and that was a massive appealing factor for me".
His departure leaves room in the Knights' roster, however, a new arrival has yet to be announced despite being linked to the likes of Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers) and Reuben Garrick (Manly).
It's also been touted that Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga may consider a positional switch from fullback to five-eighth next season.
Broncos half Tyson Gamble is en route to the Knights while Adam Clune and Phoenix Crossland are still on the books.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.