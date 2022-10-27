The Lowedown: Jets display a victory for pragmatism

Well, well, well. The Jets are two from two for the first time in the club's history and there are smiles on faces, which is always a good sign. How did that happen, you may ask?
No thanks are necessary. Coaches almost never listen to pundits, I'm sure, but the statistics suggest the Jets have been more pragmatic in approach and have reaped the benefits.
Certainly you could argue they managed the game from a comfortable position at half-time against Wellington, protecting their lead, but they were beaten in every aspect of the all-important stats.
How can that be? The figures showed that Wellington had almost 60 per cent of the ball overall and 55 per cent in a first half when they conceded three goals. That would suggest the Jets took maximum advantage of the chances they created and Wellington were defensively soft. Fair description?
Over 90 minutes, Newcastle had seven shots, four of which were on target. Wellington had 22 and eight were on the mark. "Don't be negative, Lowey, 3-1 is a good win". Damn right it is, and highlights my arguments for a little more pragmatism.
Maybe the absence of Beka Mikeltadze changed the way the Jets pressed, but there was a clearly designed 4-4-2 block sitting 25 metres deeper than last season, when the team got too stretched against too many opponents. They pressed occasionally, conserving energy, and though Wellington played some good football through the lines, particularly in the second half, there were always enough bodies to deny, block, deflect and intercept.
Coach Arthur Papas, whose intention to improve the team and standards around the club I admire, was quickly back on script, opining he would have preferred to get on the front foot and make it 4-1 or 5-1, but game management won out. I think Arthur may have adjusted expectations fractionally, but don't tell those who adore messages of domination and high-paced possession and pressing promises.
In fact, I think a few more coaches have toned down the "high press at all costs" mantra in the A-League because of a risk versus reward strategy which is difficult to maintain for even the best.
If you want to see a completely different approach check out a replay of PSG v Marseille in a recent game that was won 1-0 by the former. They defended deep with seven players for 90 minutes as Mbappe, Messi and Neymar rested and repositioned upfield. Now, that's not recommended for teams without that sort of star power up top, but perhaps the most tellingly message is to play to your strengths and the hard-working seven trusting the phenomenal to reward their efforts.
I am happy, mostly for the fans, that the Jets have two wins and I don't care a jot about the loss on the statistics sheet. A win is a win is a win, and the Jets were better than in the first game.
Do I think the next three games will be more difficult? Certainly, the Wanderers are more robust than Wellington, and Victory and Melbourne City are the two most talented rosters in the competition. We will know more before the month hiatus for the World Cup.
I have a feeling the Jets will win more games when they have less of the ball. They have shown their quality on the counter, and winning that way is just fine with me.
