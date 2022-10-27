The Lowedown: Jets display a victory for pragmatism

If you want to see a completely different approach check out a replay of PSG v Marseille in a recent game that was won 1-0 by the former. They defended deep with seven players for 90 minutes as Mbappe, Messi and Neymar rested and repositioned upfield. Now, that's not recommended for teams without that sort of star power up top, but perhaps the most tellingly message is to play to your strengths and the hard-working seven trusting the phenomenal to reward their efforts.