Halloween Boo'nanza 9am to 4pm, Ninja Parc Newcastle. Bookings are essential. Visit ninjaparc.com.au or phone 4926 4488. A free lolly bag with every Halloween booking.
Cessnock SES Open Day 10am to 2pm, Col Turnbull Parade, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Pokolbin.
Elermore Vale Men's Shed Fundraising BBQ 8.30am to 4pm, Bunnings Wallsend.
At The Beach 10am and 12.30pm, Catapult Dance, 880 Hunter Street, Newcastle. A dance theatre show for kids aged four to eight. Plus Sunday.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Boyd Oval, Medowie.
Kurri Kurri Public School Spring Fair 9am to 5pm, 202 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri.
A Christmas Fair - Maitland Country Women's Association 9am to 2pm, CWA Hall, 34 Church Street, Maitland.
Coal Point Fete 10am to 4pm, Coal Point Public School.
MonoDuo Noon onwards, The Multi-Arts Pavilion mima (MAP mima), Speers Point Park. A diverse mix of dance music from disco, house and world music through to techno, breaks and electro.
Wallsend Op Shop Trail 10am, meet at the rotunda on the corner of Nelson and Tyrrell streets, Wallsend, for a guided tour of five op shops.
Wallsend Frights 10am to 1pm, costume making at Wallsend Gazebo. 6pm to 9pm, Wallsend Frights at Wallsend Village Carpark. Dress up and pack a picnic.
Newcastle Museum Shralp and Sea Monsters. Plus Sunday.
Jacques Barrett 5pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
The Tina Turner Story 8pm, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Halloween Cabaret 7pm, Lizotte's.
Newcastle & Hunter Region Vietnam Veterans Markets 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Club Lambton.
Giant Car Boot Sale 8am to noon, Puntei Park, Carey Bay.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Northwood Anglican Retirement Village Fete 9.30am to 2.30pm, 16 Collinson Street, Tenambit.
Tocal Twilight Markets 2pm to 7pm, Tocal Homestead.
Halloween Family Fun Day 11am, Hotel Elermore. Noon, Jewells Tavern.
Grandparents Day 10am to 1pm, Speers Point Park. Free activities including African drumming, music by Connor Wink, Eagle Rock dancers, an animal petting zoo, and rides on trishaws.
Edgeworth Model Railway Train rides from noon, Velina Street, Edgeworth.
Ride 4 Rescue Riders will depart from Binnorie Dairy. A fundraiser for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Bikers For Kids Toy Run Launch Event - Motorcycle Show and Shine 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Cessnock Stomp Festival 10am to 4pm, Vincent Street, Cessnock. Wineries, breweries, distilleries, food, amusement rides, grape stomping, markets, local produce, live music and entertainment.
Dare The Magician Noon to 3pm, Great Northern Hotel, Newcastle. $50 (show, plus meal and drink package).
Milbrodale BioBlitz 10am to noon. Register at landcare.nsw.gov.au for meeting location. Organised by Broke Bulga Landcare.
Bill Bailey - En Route to Normal 8pm, Civic Theatre Newcastle.
Diverge Fest 2pm to 10pm, Earp Distilling Co, Carrington. A mini festival celebrating queer excellence and queer existence, with a musicians, performers and DJs.
Effie - Better Out Than In 8pm, The Exchange Hotel, Hamilton.
Daniel Muggleton 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Rock 'N' The Green Saturday, noon to 8pm, Edgeworth Sport and Rec Club, ft The Oils Tribute - Midnight Oil Show, The Dress Up Party - 80's Show, Live Baby Live - The INXS Show, The Australian Nickleback Show, Rock Rhapsody presents 'Queen The Show', Damnation - AC/DC Bon Scott Show. Tickets $49. This is an over-18 concert.
Andrea Bocelli Saturday, 7pm, Hope Estate, Pokolbin, ft Delta Goodrem.
Yev Kassem Saturday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel. Newcastle singer-songwriter Noah Church launches his latest solo album Bright Death.
Prince & Bowie Tribute Party Saturday, 8pm, Cambridge Hotel.
The Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition Belmont City Shopping Centre, until November 6.
Pop Up Art Sale 10am to 4pm, Saturday & Sunday, Masonic Hall in Cumberland St, Cessnock. Ft Valerie Maude, Kylie Shearer, Karen Scott, and Kim Lundy.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.