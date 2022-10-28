The NSW Independent Planning Commission has refused Glencore's bid to expand Glendell coal mine near Singleton.
The IPC deemed the project was "not in the public interest, despite its likely benefits", saying the mine would have "significant, irreversible and unjustified impacts on the historic heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead complex".
In reaching its decision, the panel, made up of chair Dianne Leeson, Professor Snow Barlow and Adrian Pilton, received 899 written submissions, including 282 objections, 580 in support and 24 neutral submissions, and a further 13 submissions in response to specific heritage materials.
Previously, experts told the commission that there are few homesteads of Ravensworth's nature nationally, and its removal would strip it of its cultural and historic significance.
Colonial records show a series of attacks and counter-attacks between Aboriginal people and settlers occurred at the estate and the adjoining Lethbridge Estate between 1825 and 1826.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
