Hunter couple fights for public robotic surgery at John Hunter Hospital after prostate cancer battle

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
October 29 2022 - 6:30pm
Dee and Mark Sales, of Kurri Kurri, are campaigning for John Hunter Hospital to get a surgical robot for prostate cancer surgery after realising the procedure wasn't publicly funded in Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

FOR some it can halve recovery time and reduce complications, yet the state's "biggest urological department" at John Hunter Hospital does not offer robotic surgery for public patients.

Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

