Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Community raises maintenance concerns about Lambton Pool

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regular pool user Anna Glasby said the community had been concerned about pool disrepair for some time. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Users of the city's most popular public inland pool say they don't want talk of a new indoor aquatic centre to allow existing pools to slide further into disrepair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.