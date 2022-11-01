Newcastle Herald
NPL champions Lambton Jaffas quick to fill breach after loss of key players

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Attacking midfielder Mitch Rooke, left, in action for Lambton Jaffas this year against Maitland. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll and Marina Neil

NPL men's Northern NSW champions Lambton Jaffas have secured nine recruits from Cooks Hill to help fill the void left by the departure of six top-grade regulars, including influential No.10 Mitch Rooke.

