CAITLAN Johnston would have played at the Women's Rugby League World Cup for free.
The Australian Jillaroos prop says she would not have given it a second thought.
"If they had of said: 'Would you come over and play for nothing?' I definitely would have done it," the Belmont product told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's not a big hassle for me, I just love rugby league and have such a big passion for it.
"If they offered me nothing, I would have still been humbled to be here."
But Johnston, who at 21 will play her first Test when Australia meet Cook Islands in York on Thursday morning (AEDT), knows the significance of the recently announced parity in pay for Australia's female players compared to their male counterparts.
The Jillaroos are set to receive north of $30,000 for playing in the England tournament, putting them on par with the Kangaroos.
"It's exciting times," Johnston said.
"Money doesn't change the passion I have for rugby league, but it's great to see the women's game expanding and being paid equal to what the males are getting.
"It's just growing and it's something we've been working towards as females and we've finally achieved it.
"I think we will prove to them why we deserve to be paid equally."
Fresh off winning a maiden NRLW title for Newcastle, Johnston is excited to rip in on the international stage.
It's not the Knights prop's first foray into the Australian fold, having been the 18th woman for a game in 2019 and also represented the Prime Minister's XIII the same year.
That match, against Fiji in Suva, was Johnston's only trip abroad.
"I haven't really travelled overseas before, so it's all brand new," the Windale Eagles junior said of touring England.
"Being so young, still only being 21, just being here for the experience is something I'm really looking forward to."
The Jillaroos spent a week in camp on the Gold Coast before travelling to England last week.
Johnston is keen to use her time in England to learn from experienced Jillaroos like Simaima Taufa, the captain of the Eels who the Knights beat in the NRLW grand final earlier this month.
Johnston will start against the Cook Islands.
The minnow nation features Knights winger Kiana Takairangi.
"As one of the big bodies I think they'll definitely need me for a bit of an impact," Johnston, who debuted for NSW this year, said.
"Whether I'm playing or not, just being around the team is something I'm excited for.
"It's a big learning curve for me and has always been a big goal of mine - it's my last goal to tick off."
Johnston's Newcastle teammate Yasmin Clydsdale will also make her debut for Australia after being named to come off the bench.
Fellow Knights players Shanice Parker and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly have been named to start for New Zealand in their opening game against France on Thursday morning (AEDT).
Australia, who are short-priced favourites to win the World Cup, face France and New Zealand in their other pool games.
England and newcomers Brazil open the women's tournament early Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
