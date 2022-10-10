KNIGHTS prop Caitlan Johnston has the chance to claim a rare title treble.
With an NRLW premiership and State of Origin trophy already tucked away for 2022, the Novocastrian now has World Cup silverware in her sights.
Having been named in the Jillaroos squad last week, following Newcastle's historic grand final triumph, 21-year-old Johnston is poised to make her international debut at the upcoming tournament in England.
It comes after an impressive maiden run for NSW earlier this year and recently tasting NRLW success for the first time, all having returned from an elbow injury which kept her sidelined for most of the Knights' inaugural campaign.
"It's been a massive year this year," Johnston told the Newcastle Herald while enjoying some downtime in between NRLW celebrations and World Cup commitments.
"At the start of the year I ended up injured [during the first NRLW], but came back and played a full competition in Harvey Norman [NSW Women's Premiership].
"I debuted in a Blues jersey, back on the paddock in a red and blue jersey and now being able to put on a green and gold jersey."
Johnston and Knights teammate Yasmin Clydsdale, also set to debut for the Jillaroos and chasing the same title treble, fly to Brisbane for a training camp next week before travelling across the other side of the world with women's competition getting underway on November 1.
Newcastle duo Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton withdrew from the Australian squad last week while Shanice Parker, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (New Zealand) and Kiana Takairangi (Cook Islands) are set to fly the flags of their home nations.
Anika Butler, who played for the Knights in this year's NSW Women's Premiership, represents Papua New Guinea.
In what marks only her second overseas trip Johnston, NRLW prop of the year alongside Boyle, could end up next to Parramatta front-rower Kennedy Cherrington in the starting 13 having just faced off in the decider at Accor Stadium on October 2.
"I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge, taking the opportunity with both hands and proving why I've been chosen to be there," she said.
Johnston says the role of retired forward Bec Young, a dual international and two-time World Cup winner with the Jillaroos (2013, 2017), has been instrumental for her development in the game.
"Her and [Young's husband] Mick taught me everything," Johnston said.
"I've played under their banner, been coached by both and they are good family friends.
"I idolised her growing up and she was someone I always knew I wanted to be like.
"I defeinitely got a message from her last weekend saying good luck [for grand final], afterwards a massive congratulations and again with Jillaroos selection."
Johnston, born in Belmont and now living at Fletcher, also reflected on her junior club the Windale Eagles where she started her career in under 11s.
"I can't wait to represent them over there," she said.
Johnston had been working as a teacher's aid at Elermore Vale Public School, but recently gave up the job because she would be away for most the upcoming term.
She represented the Prime Minister's XIII in Fiji in 2019.
Based in the north-eastern city of York, two-time defending champions Australia are scheduled to open against the Cook Islands (November 2) before tackling France (November 6) and New Zealand (November 10) in the preliminary rounds.
The final is slated for Manchester's Old Trafford on November 19.
