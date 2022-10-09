Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

State MP Sonia Hornery asks Hunter New England Health why Wallsend Aged Care Centre has a vacancy rate above 60 per cent

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
October 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery on Friday, asking why Wallsend Aged Care Facility, behind her, is 60 per cent empty. Picture by Marina Neil.

THE 98-bed aged care facility at the former Wallsend Hospital has more than 60 per cent of its beds available and has not taken a new resident for more than two years, Hunter New England Health has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.