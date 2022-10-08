A man has died after a single-vehicle cash at Lake Macquarie on Saturday afternoon.
Police and emergency services were called to Macquarie Road at Cardiff around 4.15pm after reports a Holden sedan had left the road and hit a power pole.
The male driver, and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District established a crime scene as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.