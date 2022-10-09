Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Nippers set to hit Hunter beaches for the start of program season

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Permanent chief financial officer Mark Colless, which supports the program, with Nippers Theo and Sully Moulton at Bar Beach. Picture supplied.

NOT EVEN wet weather can dampen the excitement of Newcastle's newest Nippers recruits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.