NOT EVEN wet weather can dampen the excitement of Newcastle's newest Nippers recruits.
Little legends across 13 clubs from Tea Gardens to Cooks Hill are set to hit Hunter beaches from this weekend, learning life-saving skills like CPR, surf safety and awareness.
Plus, there's plenty of fun to be had, Hunter Surf Life Saving branch president Henry Scruton said.
"We have some of the best beaches in the world, it's a great place to be but unfortunately mother nature can turn on rips and currents and we teach kids what to do, how to pick them and avoid them," he said.
"Those skills for Australian youth are essential, not everyone has the skills to survive so we teach them to basics and hopefully they will never have to use them to save a life."
Brothers Theo Moulton, nine, and Sully, six, are looking forward to the start of the season.
The Hamilton South boys are both members of the Cooks Hill Surf Club Nippers.
The family arrived in Australia from England three years ago and saw Nippers as an opportunity to make connections in the community and give the boys surf skills.
Mum, Hollie Moulton, volunteers as a Nippers age manager.
"I look forward to going to nippers because we have fun while learning," Theo said.
"My favourite part of Nippers is going out on the boards and how the age managers teach us water safety and how to read the rip."
"I love Nippers because I get to meet new friends and have fun. I love doing the flags the best," Sully said.
Newcastle Permanent chief financial officer and keen surfer, Mark Colless, said Nippers is a vital community program that offers personal development skills for young people and helps make beaches safer.
Mr Colless said Nippers gives kids skills to keep themselves and others safe when at the beach, such as being able to identify rips and rescuing someone in trouble.
"Nippers is also the recruitment and training ground for our future surf lifesavers, who patrol our beaches to keep us safe every weekend," Mr Colless said.
"At Newcastle Permanent we're here for the community and Nippers benefits everyone in the community.
"The young people I meet from Nippers programs are impressive and confident because it gives them teamwork and leadership skills."
The program was set to start this weekend but was postponed due to wet weather.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
