Newcastle trainer Kris Lees grabs the first Big Dance with Rustic Steel

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 1 2022 - 9:00am
Kris Lees with the Big Dance silverware on Tuesday. Picture Steve Hart Photographics

Newcastle horse of the year Rustic Steel overcame an interrupted preparation and a late challenge to deliver trainer Kris Lees the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Tuesday.

