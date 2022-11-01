Newcastle trainer Kris Lees grabs the first Big Dance with Rustic Steel

Newcastle horse of the year Rustic Steel overcame an interrupted preparation and a late challenge to deliver trainer Kris Lees the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Tuesday.
Crowned Newcastle's best for 2021-22 after winning the Scone Cup and $500,000 The Coast at Gosford over the mile, Rustic Steel remained unbeaten at the distance to claim the $1.05 million first prize.
The five-year-old gelding, raced by Queensland's Ron and Judy Wanless, started brilliantly from gate seven under Nash Rawiller, who found a spot just forward of midfield with cover. Peeling out on the turn, Rustic Steel was put into clear running at the top of the straight before surging to the lead with 150m to go. The fast-finishing Cisco Bay threatened but Rustic Steel hung on by a head.
Lees was ecstatic with the victory which came after three unplaced lead-in runs for Rustic Steel and a scratching from the Shannon Stakes five weeks ago because of a foot abscess.
"He got a lovely ride from Nash, he had plenty of horse underneath and got him out in clear air when they straightened up,'' Lees told Sky Racing.
"I knew he would be strong. I was a little concerned the last 100m, but he had enough in the tank.
"I went off a touch early and I started to pull back a bit that last 50m, but it was a great result and I'm really thrilled for the staff at home. They've done a really good job with this horse. He's a bit of a handful.
"And to the Wanless family, they have been so supportive, along with Kieran Moore, who found this horse at the sales, so there's a lot of people to thank and it's really rewarding."
Lees had four runners in the Big Dance, which brought together country cup winners from throughout the state from the past 12 months.
"He qualified through the Scone Cup and that was on a six-day turnaround on the back of winning the Coast,'' he said. "So we put him away with this race always in mind.
"We've got a base either end of the state and we try to target the right races, so it's a thrill to have four runners in it but it's certainly a bigger thrill to win it."
Rustic Steel won as a $12 chance. Lees-trained Hosier ($7) was among the favourites but did a mountain of work early from a wide gate to sit outside the lead before fading to last. Kedah was 10th and Spanish Point 16th.
Rawiller praised the preparation of Rustic Steel from the Lees stable.
"This has been a race Kris has targeted a long way out and that was the difference," Rawiller said.
"It wasn't an afterthought, this was the race he wanted to win and the horse was able to produce on the day."
Rawiller was also aboard Scone-trained winners Salire and Fender on the program. Cameron Crockett's Salire won with an amazing finish down the outside to claim the 1000m Highway Handicap, while Brett Cavanough's Fender claimed a $175,000 event.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle's Norwegian Bliss took out the last to remain unbeaten.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
