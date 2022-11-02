HUNDREDS of people have turned out in Civic Park to pay their respects to Cassius Turvey and rally for justice on Wednesday night.
People held candles and shed tears during the sombre vigil for Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly bashed with a metal pole while walking home from school with friends on October 13.
A statement from Cassius' mother Mechelle Turvey was read out to the crowd, who were encouraged to scan a QR code to send her messages of support.
A young group of dancers performed, and musician Sharon Lee played as the gathering paid their respects.
The vigil was one of many across the country, with thousands expected to attend events.
Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, has been charged with his murder and is due to face a Perth court on November 9.
Aboriginal leaders in Perth have condemned the "cowardly, racist act against an innocent child" and urged authorities to heed their concerns.
Rallies and vigils will be held on Wednesday in every capital city, as well as regional towns.
More than 1000 people mourned the teenager on Monday night at a candlelight vigil in Perth attended by Noongar elders and state and federal politicians.
Attendees were invited to take gum leaves or branches and add them to 15 smoking fire pits arranged in a circle, each representing a year of Cassius's life.
Cassius's uncle Mark Kickett told the vigil First Nations voices had to be heard.
"It is now time for us to look really deep into our own souls, and to have an understanding of what needs to take place if there indeed is going to be healing," he said.
"It's time for the voice of Aboriginal, Islander and First Nations people to stand up and be heard, and to be counted."
Friends and family described Cassius as a "teddy bear" with an infectious smile who was always there for others.
IN THE NEWS:
