Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Gold Trip win in Melbourne Cup another success for Australian Bloodstock talent scout

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 2 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connections enjoy their Melbourne Cup success with Gold Trip on Tuesday at Flemington. Picture Getty Images

Growing up, Luke Murrell thought being a rugby league talent scout - just like his neighbour, foundation Knights coaching director Allan Bell - would be "awesome".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.