1980 murder of Newcastle family man, Richard Slater, named at Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes

Updated November 2 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
Counsel assisting the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes, Peter Gray SC. Picture supplied.

THE murder of 69-year-old Richard Slater at a Newcastle 'beat' in 1980 may have been a gay hate crime, even though Mr Slater may not have been gay.

Local News

