ANOTHER group of senior doctors at John Hunter Hospital have raised concerns middle and senior managers may be "scapegoated" should an independent compliance check find Hunter New England Health breached elective surgery policy directives.
It follows a recent poll of surgeons and proceduralists at the hospital that found 82 per cent of 169 respondents had been directed to reclassify the clinical urgency of patients to meet Ministry benchmarks, and 93 per cent had "no confidence" in Hunter New England Health's leadership and chief executive Michael DiRienzo.
NSW Health has said it will hire an independent team to look into the policy compliance at Hunter New England Health following the damning results of an externally-validated poll facilitated by the doctor's union, ASMOF.
The Newcastle Herald understands another group of doctors have been communicating with Hunter New England Health's Board, expressing their concerns that middle and senior management may be targeted should the results of the poll be substantiated.
A doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were worried "middle and senior managers" who had been repairing the "bullying" culture at the hospital might be forced to take the fall.
"There are some excellent leaders within the health service, who have done a lot of work trying to repair some of the old bullying culture at the hospital," the doctor said.
"But when people work in a system that has a culture of fear, and you have people scared of not meeting KPIs, they may feel they have to pressure and coerce surgeons to meet targets so they are not reprimanded themselves. I would hate to think some of these middle and senior managers might be scapegoated should this independent compliance check show that the rules were broken."
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said the Board accepts that the doctors have raised their concerns in good faith, in the interest of patients and the communities they serve.
"We encourage our patients and staff to provide feedback that will help us provide better services and understand the importance of listening to, and learning from, our dedicated and highly skilled workforce," the spokesperson said.
"Staff who raise concerns or complaints are supported under clearly stipulated and published NSW Health policies."
"We would like to reassure the community that people can continue to present to John Hunter Hospital as normal, where our staff will ensure they get the care they need."
IN THE NEWS:
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
