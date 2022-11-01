HUNTER residents can expect damaging winds with peak gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour, according to Wednesday's weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
"A vigorous west to southwesterly wind regime will persist over eastern NSW in the wake of a trough that has recently shifted off the east coast and into the Tasman Sea," the bureau said.
"Locations which may be affected include Newcastle, Maitland, Bowral, Armidale, Tenterfield and Katoomba."
While wind gusts should ease below the 'severe threshold' during the day, residents have been warned that saturated soils mean an increased risk of winds toppling trees and powerlines.
Temperatures also plummeted on Wednesday, with some parts of the state recording snow in November. In the Upper Hunter the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius around Merriwa and Murrurundi. While along the coast, Nobbys recorded a low of 12 degrees.
IN THE NEWS:
- by AAP
A westerly trough over NSW is bringing widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms to inland parts of the state as the search continues for two men missing in floodwaters.
The state's central west is expected to bear the brunt of conditions with snow possible above 800 metres around Lithgow, Orange and Bathurst and more rain will flood already swollen creeks and catchments.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway warned motorists in the region to take care with wet and icy roads.
"The recent extreme weather has badly damaged roads right across the state's network and the forecast of more rain and possible snow only adds to our concerns," he said.
"The potential for snow and black ice on roads across the Central West will create additional road hazards.
"Some areas across the state's west have received no rainfall for days but we are not yet seeing floodwaters recede."
Major flooding is expected at Coonamble and Nanami on Wednesday, and on Friday at Forbes which copped a deluge last month. The Bureau of Meteorology also expects major flooding on the Bogan River.
More than 90 SES hazard warnings are current for NSW with 48 flood rescues carried out and nearly 760 requests for assistance.
Evacuation orders are in place for residents in Moama, Mathoura, Cowra and Tumut.
Meanwhile, the search continues for two men missing in floodwaters.
The pair are thought to have been riding in the back of a ute swept off the road while being driven across a flooded causeway about 50km from the southwest town of Boorowa on Monday night.
Police say two others in the cab were able to free themselves and get to safety.
The search was paused briefly in the early hours of Tuesday morning but was ongoing in the afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.