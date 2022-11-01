Nicolas Pedemonte and his team at Âpé Yakitori Bar are working wonders down on the Honeysuckle strip.
Their new "chef's selection" degustation menu is a thing of beauty. Innovative, stunning in its presentation, a heady mix of flavours and textures, and beverages carefully curated to match each course.
It's also practical, because who knows what to order from an a la carte yakitori menu? Not me. Everything looks and sounds good and I end up ordering - and eating - too much.
With the degustation menu you are left in the capable hands of the talented and passionate Âpé chefs.
"It's a team effort among our chefs," Pedemonte explained.
"We try a dish seven or eight times before we are all happy enough with it to put it on the menu.
"It's a bit outside of our normal menu. It's a bit more like Japanese yakitori - not as much Western influence.
"Many customers haven't been to a yakitori bar before so they ask for recommendations. This menu gives them that. It's much better for them. A lot easier."
The overall aim, he says, is to give people a unique dining experience. As a case in point, here are a few of the menu items.
Do yourself a favour and book a table. It's not a cheap night out, but it's a memorable one.
Briar Ridge Vineyard is celebrating its half century with a 50th Jubilee Long Lunch this Saturday at noon. If you're quick you might be able to order one of the few remaining tickets, which include transfers to and from Pokolbin, Lovedale and Cessnock.
A new single vineyard range will be released on the day, and other museum vintages showcased, by award-winning winemaker and Riedel 2022 Hunter Valley Young Achiever of the Year Alex Beckett. The three-course menu is being prepared by the two-hatted Muse Restaurant and Newcastle jazz group Fish Fry will provide the soundtrack.
The theme for the day is inspired by a European circus and the words "classically radical". Make of them what you will. A charity auction on the day will raise funds for the John Hunter Children's Hospital.
Tickets are $250 per person at briarridge.com.au.
Krispy Kreme is opening a kiosk at Charlestown Square tomorrow and, to celebrate, will be giving away 3000 free Original Glazed doughnuts. This is a one-day-only deal so don't miss out.
The delightful and talented Reece Hignell is releasing his first cookbook on November 8.
To say he's excited is an understatement.
The two-time MasterChef Australia contestant and founder of Hamilton bakery Cakeboi has published Cakeboi: A Collection of Classic Bakes, inspired by his late grandmother Heather Bates, formerly of Warners Bay.
"Nan would have lost her mind about the book," Hignell said.
"I am so in love with it, it's completely dedicated to her. Writing the book was difficult as it's not always the easiest thing to be reminded that she isn't here to share this journey with me. But it oddly made me feel closer to her."
Hignell is our Weekender cover story on Saturday; story by Nick Milligan, photos by Marina Neil.
OzHarvest Newcastle has introduced Cooking For A Cause, a hands-on cooking class open to corporate groups. Workmates can bond in the kitchen by transforming rescued ingredients into gourmet meals, which then get delivered to local charities. The classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am and 1.30pm, and groups of up to 16 people can be accommodated. To book, email newcastle.info@ozharvest.org.
Humbug wine bar and restaurant on Newcastle's Hunter Street is the place to be this Sunday (2pm to 6pm). It's hosting a Margan Aperitivo Takeover with Ollie Margan (of Margan Wines) featuring a new vintage release and a selection of cocktails and wines.
Book a table online at humbugnewcastle.com.au/book.
Walk-ins are welcome on the day.
The Little Boy Kahibah has branched out to Lakelands. The Little Boy Restaurant, as it is called, is open for dine in, take away and delivery. It's open daily (except Tuesday) from 11am to 9pm at Shop 2/149 Ambleside Circuit, Lakelands.
