Food Bites: Le Diner en Blanc was 'all white' on the night

Revellers dressed in white descended on the University of Newcastle last Saturday for Le Diner en Blanc Newcastle 2024.
The rain clouds cleared and were replaced by shimmering white feathers, pearls, tiaras, lace, sequins, sparklers and smiles. Lots of smiles. It was quite a sight.
"Le Diner en Blanc is a pop-up dinner, but foremost it is a party," Newcastle Food Month founders and Gus Louise Maher said.
"So when you add some fantastic musicians, great food and First Creek Hunter Valley wines, it was no surprise that Novocastrians did what they do so well - party!
"The weather gods shone on us, and the Newcastle University site was a great backdrop. As usual the extent that guests went to with their elegant, and sometimes elaborate, white outfits also showed that Newy can make a fashion statement.
"With the Newcastle Food Month signature event now behind us, it is time to eat, eat, eat our way around some of the great dining events and Plate Date specials that over 70 cafes, restaurants, pubs and venues are staging over the month of April."
And today we can announce the winners of this year's Le Diner en Blanc best dressed and best table competitions.
Andrew and William Whitbread-Brown, and Libby Maskey, won the best-dressed competition judged by Charlestown Square stylist Natalie Baker. They each received a $250 Charlestown Square gift voucher and half a dozen premium bottles from First Creek Wines.
Jane Kleinman's "Team Fabulous" won best table, as judged by Lexus Newcastle, and won a "Weekend Lexus Drive Experience" (three-day use of a Lexus vehicle); dinner at Roundhouse restaurant, Crystalbrook Kingsley, valued at $200; and half a dozen premium bottles from First Creek Wines.
I would not be surprised if the Mahers are already planning next year's Le Diner en Blanc.
Now that Newcastle Food Month's signature event (Le Diner en Blanc) is over, it's time to focus on the many Feature Events and Plate Date deals happening throughout April.
Thermidor Oyster Bar & Brasserie at Honeysuckle is taking part in Newcastle Food Month for the first time and owners Josh and Jess Gregory are planning something extra special for food lovers: Coastline - A Tour of the Mediterranean Through Food.
It's on this Sunday, April 14, from noon to 4pm, and tickets cost $195 per person.
"The Mediterranean coastline is such an inspiration for the cuisine at Thermidor so we are diving further into the region and giving guests a chef's tour," chef Josh said.
"Beginning in the Basque then moving into Douro, Piedmont, Marseilles and Samos, we've created a menu that is cooked totally over fire; letting the best of Australian produce be the hero.
"Expect plenty of snacks, bright, vibrant plates and a spread fit to fill even the hungriest of travellers. And Jess has curated an entire collection of wines to match sourced from the regions which inspired all of the dishes.
"A five-course meal fit for kings. Come travel with us."
Bookings can be made online at thermidor.com.au/reservations.
Another Feature Event that caught my eye is Good Tukka at The Lucky Hotel on Thursday, April 18. It's a four-course dinner ($95) by head chef Nathan Smith that uses Aussie bush food selected by Linda Dipper and Ray Kochel, of Lake Macquarie business Oz Tukka.
Here's the menu.
Canapes: native herb cured Atlantic salmon with samphire, puff pastry, creme fraiche, house-made focaccia, native thyme butter and green ant marmalade. Entree: crispy skin pork belly muntries with parsnip and pear puree and rosella flower jam. Main: chargrilled venison rump with bush tomato labna, quandong, watercress and Tasmanian pepper berry jus. Dessert: Illawarra plum cheesecake with strawberry gum chantilly cream, popped salt bush seeds and hazelnut praline.
Book online at theluckyhotel.com.au.
Martha Drink & Dine at Belmont 16s has teamed up with Lake Mac Brewing Company to introduce an exclusive new beer, the "30 Tonne Mistake" Lager.
Named after the 30-tonne schooner vessel, Martha, which discovered Lake Macquarie in 1800, the "30 Tonne Mistake" Lager pays homage to the adventurous spirit and accidental discovery by its namesake.
Lake Mac Brewing Company director Luke Willis said the lager was versatile, with a crisp and slight dry profile combined with a light-bodied texture and an earthy finish.
"The Lager pairs broadly with the Martha menu," he said.
"Its delicate nature compliments rather than overwhelms flavours, making it perfect for the entire dining experience, especially one with seafood," he said.
"30 Tonne Mistake" Lager is now on tap exclusively at Martha Drink & Dine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.