New-look Belmont 16s Sailing Club laps up lake views

Belmont 16s Sailing Club has been a hive of activity for the past 20 months as the long-awaited "Centenary Project" renovations have taken shape.
But the wait - and any inconvenience to members and their guests - has all been worth it. The new-look club is contemporary coastal in design and now takes full advantage of its enviable Lake Macquarie vantage point at Belmont Bay.
Gone are the retro carpets and dark dining areas. The $20 million renovation upgraded the club's entertainment, sailing, dining and bar facilities, and incorporated a new wedding and event space which offers panoramic 240-degree views over the lake. A new restaurant and bar, Martha, opened upstairs on level one and staff uniforms were updated.
"We've been overwhelmed with positive feedback on our recent enhancements," club chief executive officer Scott Williams said.
"The launch of Martha has notably drawn in a fresh membership demographic. It is gratifying to hear the 'oohs and aahs' of people who have not previously visited the club and are pleasantly surprised at the quality of the facilities."
The Centenary Project's design brief was finalised in 2019 and Graph Building started construction in May 2022. It was completed in stages so that the club could remain open.
"The tender stipulated that our preference was for as many local contractors and suppliers as possible, which has largely been achieved," Mr Williams said.
"As the name suggests the Centenary Project was intended to be completed to coincide with the club's 100th anniversary in October 2022 - unfortunately Covid-19 delayed the project.
"We have also taken the opportunity to construct the shell of a second restaurant on the first floor which will be operational in the second half of 2025."
Mr Williams, who has been chief executive at the club since 2005, says the club has "continued to evolve" to meet the needs of club members and the local community over the years.
"While we continue to sell more traditional products like roast dinners, schnitzels and schooners, the appetites of our members have morphed into a greater demand for a range of fresh and healthy food choices as well as craft beers, cocktails and non-alcoholic options," he explained.
"It is fair to say that our first floor was a stale, dated and underutilised resource which has now been transformed through the introduction of Martha as well as new event spaces with private decks overlooking Lake Macquarie.
"Although we have become more contemporary in our decor, offer an enhanced product range and are optimising our location, the constant that has remained unchanged is the focus of our team to deliver a first-rate hospitality experience to our customers."
I ask what he is most proud of when it comes to Belmont 16s Sailing Club.
"We have achieved the design intent of showcasing our magnificent location by creating usable areas that enable water views from most locations," he replied.
"By creating different spaces for different customers within our footprint, for example The Boat Shed Bar, Martha, Salt Kitchen, Blend Cafe or the Star Lounge, we are challenging the traditional perspective of what a club is and positioning Belmont 16s as a completely unique hospitality experience.
"And, beyond the financial support we offer to our growing sailing fleet, the many charities, community groups and not-for-profits that we fund, or the range of sporting groups that we sponsor, we are focused on sustaining our local and regional economy by supporting local suppliers and contractors in addition to the wages we pay to our 186 fantastic employees."
Belmont 16s was originally established in 1922 as Belmont Sailing Club, and has been trading as a licensed club since 1958.
