'For everybody': MEET Restaurant beefs up its churrasco game

The 15-course churrasco menu at MEET costs $69 per person. The picanha, the pork scotch with fennel and mustard, and the lamb with paprika are carved at your table. Then there's the 12-hour smoked brisket and beef ribs, the eight-hour smoked Boston Butt, and the barbecued garlic and parmesan chicken wings, Spanish chorizo, mustard and citrus chicken thigh, salt and pepper pork belly, flank and rump steak, lamb relish, chicken hearts ... the list goes on.