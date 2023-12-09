Fire breaks out at MEET restaurant on Darby Street, as scorcher day burns region

Temperatures over 40 degrees were measured at Cessnock at 1pm, rising to a 41.8-degree peak at 3.30pm. Singleton shared the same temperature in the afternoon, and Maitland Airport recorded 41.6 degrees at 3pm before the temperatures appeared to fall about 3.30pm. Williamtown reached a peak of 40.7 degrees at 2pm, and Tocal recorded the hottest temperature in the region at 42.3 degrees at 3pm.