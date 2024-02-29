MEET Restaurant on King Street is back in business after December fire

MEET Restaurant on King Street is back in business after a kitchen fire forced it to close its doors in December.
About 25 firefighters arrived at the Hunter Street end of Darby Street around 2.44pm on December 9 to find the neighbourhood hazy with smoke and an apparent fire contained in a flue at the restaurant.
Five trucks managed to bring the blaze under control about 30 minutes later.
The restaurant suffered "significant damage" and repairs had to be made to the kitchen and filtration system.
During the temporary closure the MEET team worked on an updated offering for diners which is a return to the restaurant's South American roots but with a local twist.
The churrasco experience has been "elevated" with locally sourced meats and superior cuts prepared on the BBQ, in the smoker, and some even carved tableside. Meats will be served with sides including the cassava chips with chilli butter, tomato salad with whipped feta, and grilled halloumi.
There will also be a greater focus on vegetables, with additional feasts on offer for vegetarians and vegans, as well as a seafood package add-on where customers can indulge in Sydney rock oysters, grilled prawns and torched Spanish mackerel.
A wine wall and dry ageing chamber will be added to the restaurant in the coming months.
"What we really want to get across is that MEET is for everyone," co-owner Daniel Pires said.
"While we're thrilled to be offering 15 different cuts of the premium meats in our churrasco experience, we also know that isn't always for everyone and as our name - MEET - suggests, it is a place to get together, enjoy amazing food, great wine and good company.
"And we're proud to say, there really is something for everyone to enjoy."
The wine list has also been given a shake-up will predominantly feature South American wines, cocktails and beers sourced across Argentina, Chile and Brazil.
Bookings are open from Friday, March 1, for sittings from March 6 onwards.
