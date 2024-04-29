Keenan Marsden makes most of move, claiming maiden national title

KEENAN Marsden has made his first campaign playing elsewhere one to remember, helping Dummoyne claim their maiden Australian Water Polo League title.
Marsden, a Hunter Hurricanes product and previously a key figure in the men's main team, scored two goals as the Devils narrowly overcame Sydney University 11-10 in Sunday's final at Olympic Park.
Queensland Thunder beat Fremantle Marlins 13-9 in the women's decider.
The Hurricanes missed play-offs in both the men's and women's competition for 2024.
Meanwhile, men's national co-captain Nathan Power was named senior athlete of the year at Water Polo Australia's awards ceremony over the weekend. He was also listed in the AWPL "All Star" side.
"It's been a massive cycle for the Ord Minnett Aussie Sharks and I'm honoured to receive this award," Power told Water Polo Australia media.
"Paris is fast approaching and I'm super excited for the next few months, with Olympic selections and our upcoming European tour."
