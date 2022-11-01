A SECOND man has been charged in the investigation of the death of a diver at Newcastle port earlier this year, found with an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine.
About 9.30am on Monday May 9, 2022, emergency services were called to the Port of Newcastle after a male diver was located unresponsive in the water with 54 kilograms of cocaine nearby.
Despite the efforts of witnesses and paramedics, the man could not be revived. He has since been formally identified as 31-year-old Brazilian national Bruno Borges Martins.
Officers from Newcastle and Marine Area Command established a crime scene, before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad.
As part of ongoing inquiries, a 62-year-old man was charged earlier this year over his alleged role in the incident. He remains before the courts.
Following extensive further inquiries, a 20-year-old man attended Tweed Heads police station shortly before 3pm Tuesday, where he was arrested by strike force detectives.
He was charged with import commercial quantity of border controlled drug and supply prohibited drug more than large commercial quantity.
The man from Southport, Queensland, was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.
Investigations under Strike Force Groove continue.
