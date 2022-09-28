Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Superyacht tour operator James Blake Blee charged over Brazilian cocaine diver's death

SR
By Sam Rigney
September 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brazilian national Bruno Borges Martins, 31, was found dead in Newcastle Harbour on May 9 this year with 54 kilograms of cocaine nearby.

JAMES Blake Blee, the 62-year-old superyacht tour operator accused of attempting to import more than $20 million worth of cocaine through Newcastle Harbour, has been charged over the death of the Brazilian diver who drowned trying to retrieve the drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.