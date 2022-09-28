JAMES Blake Blee, the 62-year-old superyacht tour operator accused of attempting to import more than $20 million worth of cocaine through Newcastle Harbour, has been charged over the death of the Brazilian diver who drowned trying to retrieve the drugs.
Mr Blee, who has been behind bars since he was arrested in May while allegedly trying to flee the country on a one-way ticket to Singapore, was on Tuesday charged with manslaughter, two counts of people smuggling and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Organised Crime Squad detectives allege Mr Blee "engaged in unlawful activity" which resulted in the death of 31-year-old Brazilian national Bruno Borges Martins, who was found unresponsive in the harbour on May 9 alongside 54 kilograms of cocaine.
They also allege Mr Blee illegally smuggled Mr Martins and an associate into Australia from Indonesia as part of the drug importation plot.
Detectives allege that Mr Blee travelled from Indonesia to Darwin with Mr Martins and the other man in the days leading up to his death and the discovery of the cocaine.
They also claim Mr Blee and Mr Martins were captured on CCTV buying top-of-the-range diving equipment from a Newcastle diving shop.
Mr Blee was initially arrested in Cairns while trying to board a flight with large quantities of US and Australian dollars and charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, which both carry a maximum of life imprisonment.
He will next appear in court next month.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
