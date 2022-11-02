Newcastle Herald
Greater Bank preliminary vote in favour of merger with The Perm to create $20 billion alternative to the Big Four banks

Sage Swinton
Ian Kirkwood
By Sage Swinton, and Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:00am, first published 2:06am
A scene from this morning's meeting of Greater Bank members. Picture courtesy of Greater Bank

THE proposed $20 billion merger of Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank has passed its first hurdle today with a resolution in favour passed at a meeting of Greater Bank members this morning.

