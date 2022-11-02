Former Socceroo turned human rights and anti-racism activist Craig Foster has become the NSW Australian of the Year for 2023.
Foster has been recognised as one of the country's most powerful voices for the disadvantaged, and honoured for his award-winning career as a sports broadcaster and champion of "active multiculturalism".
The state inducted Foster - a 29-times-capped Socceroo - alongside three other recipients at a ceremony in Sydney last night attended by the Premier, Dominic Perrottet.
Foster was awarded from a select group of finalists, including 2021 Newcastle Citizen of the Year, Indigenous surgeon Dr Kelvin Kong; The Hands of Rescue founder Dr Barry Kirby; and Indigenous constitutional and human rights lawyer Professor Megan Davis.
Foster, originally from Lismore, was recognised for his humanitarian efforts to secure the release of refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi who faced extradition to Bahrain from Thailand in 2018 and 2019. More recently, he led a campaign to free refugees trapped both off- and onshore in Australia.
Former palliative care nurse Teresa Plane, 89, was named the state's Senior Australian of the Year, lauded as a pioneer in her field who established the home and day care centre Macquarie Hospice in 1984.
Conservationist and waste recycling advocate Lottie Dalziel - the 29-year-old founder of the recycling website and Banish - was named Young Australian of the Year. Ms Dalziel's initiative recycled 11 tonnes of waste from 11,000 homes products in its first 20 months.
"The NSW recipients show us what caring is all about; caring about people, our planet and the community," Karlie Brand, the National Australia Day Council CEO said in a statement yesterday.
The four awardees will join those from the other states and territories for the national awards on January 25 next year.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
