PAT Magann was running into bowl like any other delivery.
The left-arm seamer blissfully unaware of what was on offer, despite having taken two wickets in as many balls for Wallsend at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
Upon reflection Magann reckons his state of mind may have even helped the cause, managing to produce again and claim a hat-trick in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
"I didn't even realise [I was on a hat-trick] until I was a step away from bowling it. I hadn't even given it a thought. I was off in my own little world," Magann told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm probably lucky that I hadn't to be honest, I probably would have psyched myself out."
Regardless the 24-year-old says he wouldn't have changed much about the third, and ultimately decisive, delivery against Cardiff-Boolaroo.
"That's pretty much my game plan most of the time, as full and straight as possible," he said.
Magann ended up with seven wickets for the day's play, featuring 5-25 in the first innings and 2-16 in the second.
He dismissed key CBs batsman Rahul Bakshi (25) to open his account before ripping through Baylee Borrow (13), Regan Birks (0) and Dharmedndra Mepani (0) in successive balls with the total stuck at 94.
The hat-trick went caught behind, leg before and bowled.
It was the first time Magann had achieved the rare bowling feat in seniors, having taken one playing juniors for Maitland club Eastern Suburbs.
His latest performance also provides a timely confidence boost ahead of the NSW Country Championships, which start in Tamworth on Friday, representing Newcastle for the first time after three previous carnivals with Central North.
"It's very professionally run Newcastle. Training every week and a lot of pre-season work. They put in the hard yards," he said.
Magann debuted in Wallsend's first XI in 2015-16 and, outside a season-or-so stint with Sydney side Randwick, has been with the Tigers ever since. He was part of a minor premiership in 2019-20 before COVID saw the finals series cancelled.
Magann is now alongside a strong contingent of Maitland products at the Tigers, including captain Jake Montogomery, new recruit Callum Gabriel and the Page brothers, Jacob and Lachlan.
"It makes the transition from Maitland to Newcastle easier if there's a team full of blokes you already know. It's definitely paying dividends for us," he said.
Wallsend are 13 runs ahead with CBs 2-43 after being dismissed for 106. The Tigers declared at 2-162.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
