Teigen Allen believes the Jets can take full advantage of the A-League spotlight as the women's competition launches this week with their male counterparts sidelined on a four-week break.
The A-League Men is at a standstill during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, putting the A-League Women front and centre.
"I think it's good, starting the season with the spotlight on us," Allen said.
"I think it will give us a good chance to show what we're made of."
Allen is one of 10 new faces among the Jets' 17 contracted players with only seven re-signed from last campaign, when the club finished a disappointing eighth.
The versatile 28-year-old has made 127 appearances in the national league with stints at Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Western Sydney.
She won championships with Sydney FC (2009) and Melbourne City (2017).
Newcastle open their 2022-23 campaign at Brisbane's Perry Park against the Roar on Saturday and Allen is confident the new-look Jets, who also include four American signings, are capable of pushing for finals.
"On and off the field, we've really gelled together as a team," Allen said.
"We are confident in each other. We trust each other on and off the field, and it's a good combination to have in a team and I think we will be successful.
"Kicking off the season with a win would be amazing and then we can just keep the ball rolling after that, keep winning and hopefully win the season."
The Jets confirmed on Tuesday that home-grown heroine Cassidy Davis would captain again with Allen and Taren King part of a leadership group. All three were voted in by their teammates.
"It's very important that the group of girls we have here trust me to be in the leadership group, and I feel honoured," Allen said.
"From the moment I got into this club, I did feel a connection with the club and the girls. The energy levels are very high here and very positive."
The women's competition was officially launched in Sydney on Wednesday.
It has expanded to 11 teams with the addition of Western United. There will be 20 rounds and four more regular-season games for each side.
The Jets have only ever featured in finals twice - in 2008-09 and 2017-18 - and never a grand final.
A strong start is imperative and midfielder Lucy Johnson said added motivation this weekend will be turning the tables on the Roar, who thumped Newcastle 5-1 then 4-0 in the space of three days as an injury-hit Jets stumbled to the end of their 2021-22 season.
"We had our last two games against them and they were pretty tough defeats," Johnson said.
"We were in a pretty bad position there last year with a lot of injuries and we want to come out and beat them because of that.
"It would mean a lot [to start with a win]. Everyone is keen to get some wins and be in finals contention."
Johnson is back for a second season with Newcastle after making her A-League Women's debut last year.
The 23-year-old attacking midfielder featured in 13 of the Jets' 14 games.
"It was good to get some time in the A-League last year because it was my first year, so I'm looking forward to just building on that," she said.
The Jets recorded 2-2 draws with ALW opponents Western Sydney and Sydney in trial hit-outs over the past two weekends.
"We did really well and we should be really looking forward to this weekend," Johnson said. "I think we're in a good position."
Newcastle are on the road for the first two rounds then host Perth at No.2 Sportsground on December 3.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
