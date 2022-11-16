Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets women are keen to embrace the A-League spotlight: 2022-23

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 16 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced national league player and Australian representative Teigen Allen runs the ball during Jets training at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility last week. Picture by Marina Neil

Teigen Allen believes the Jets can take full advantage of the A-League spotlight as the women's competition launches this week with their male counterparts sidelined on a four-week break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.