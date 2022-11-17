Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former Newcastle tug crew blame Svitzer for the enterprise bargaining standoff that has brought Australia's ports to the brink

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
November 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired Newcastle tug crew Doug Terry, Chris Visscher, George Sewell and Len Covell at Honeysuckle yesterday, with four of the port's Svitzer's tugs tied up at Carrington in the background. Picture by Simone De Peak

Between them, the four former Newcastle tug boat veterans who met to discuss the Svitzer dispute yesterday calculate they have 108 years of job experience between them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.