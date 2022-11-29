FRIENDS and family are mourning the heartbreaking loss of 39-year-old "Earth angel" Malerato Harrison, whose life was tragically cut short in a workplace incident at Jesmond Woolworths on Friday.
The proud South African has been remembered for her larger-than-life personality, sage advice and signature bright red lipstick in the days after her death.
A beloved wife, dedicated step-mother, sister, aunt and dog-mum to Cleo - 'Mallis' will be sorely missed by her friends, family and husband Glenn.
"Mallis has a huge network of family and friends around the world, and was highly intelligent, speaking seven languages fluently," he said.
"There's a million things I could say about Mallis, but my head's probably not in a good place at the moment."
Mallis was working for a third-party contract cleaner when she was reportedly crushed by equipment outside Woolworths Jesmond.
A SafeWork investigation could take up to two years, in the meantime, Mallis' friends and family will remember the "irreplaceable" person she was.
Before she moved to Australia, Mallis worked at a number of Safari lodges in South Africa's Kruger National Park, Dubai and Kangaroo Island.
In 2013, she married Glenn and moved to Australia a year later, and had passed her citizenship test not long before she passed away.
Friends Jessika Abra and Tiana Campbell first met Mallis working at a beauty salon and said they've never met anyone like her.
"She was kind of like an Earth angel," Ms Abra said.
"She inspired people, she had good advice and she was so caring and bubbly - she had this big, beautiful smile.
"Mallis was someone you could tell anything to, she wouldn't judge, she was such a good friend, she's someone you literally will only meet once and she's just irreplaceable, it's really sad."
Ms Campbell said she was in disbelief when she first heard the news that Mallis was gone.
"I'll miss her smile, her personality, her life advice and inspirational quotes," she said.
"Glenn her husband would compliment her every time she got dressed up and put her bright red lipstick on, she was so stunning, and she would say, "Now my dear, I must go, the world is waiting for me".
"That was the type of person she was, she'd say things like that with a cheeky smile on her face that you could not miss."
Mallis loved keeping fit and walking her dog Cleo, as well as spending time with family and friends.
A friend of two decades, Michelle Du Plessis, said she and Mallis had plans to travel Africa together for their 40th birthdays.
"Mallis was my sister," she said.
"She would move mountains for anybody in need.
"She would have given you the last clothes of her back to help, she was my sunshine in every storm, a huge piece of my heart died the day Mallis got wings."
Mallis was a hard worker, sadly losing her life while on the job about 7:30am on Friday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were first called to the supermarket on Blue Gum Road on reports a woman had been injured in a workplace incident.
Sadly, Mallis had suffered fatal injuries and could not be revived.
Police have handed the investigation into Mallis' death over to SafeWork NSW, which declined to comment further while investigations continue.
According to police at the time, initial inquiries showed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.