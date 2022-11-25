A WOMAN has died in a workplace incident at Jesmond Woolworths today.
Emergency services were called to the supermarket on Blue Gum Road at 7:30am on reports a female staff member had been injured.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene, however, the woman had suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased.
Newcastle Police District officers have established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
The woman was an employee of a third-party cleaning firm hired to provide specialist cleaning services at the supermarket.
A Woolworths spokesman said they are assisting SafeWork NSW and NSW Police as well as working with their contract cleaning partner.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the woman's loved ones at this difficult time," he said.
"Our priority at this time is providing support to the woman's family and our store team members."
According to police, initial inquiries suggest there are no suspicious circumstances around the incident.
It's understood the supermarket is closed today, but the shopping centre remains open.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
A Jesmond Central spokeswoman said Woolworths have advised Centre Management that it is closed temporarily until further notice due to the incident.
"Please contact Woolworths for further information," she said.
"The remainder of the centre is still open and trading."
SafeWork has been contacted for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
