CESSNOCK singer-songwriter William Crighton has won his maiden ARIA Award, taking out Best Blues & Roots Album for his record Water and Dust.
Crighton's win was announced on Thursday night at the ARIA Awards ceremony at Sydney's Hodern Pavilion.
In pre-awards betting Crighton was considered the rank outsider up against fellow Best Blues & Roots nominees Charlie Collins (Undone), The Bamboos (Hard Up), The Teskey Brothers with Orchestra Victoria (Live At Hamer Hall) and Thornbird (Thornbird).
Water and Dust was released in February and followed Crighton's critically-acclaimed self-titled debut in 2016 and 2018's Empire.
The album, which features the political stomper Your Country and psych-pop ode to Cessnock This Is Magic, was given a 4.5 star review by the Newcastle Herald on its release.
"Crighton is telling the bush's own story. Its rage. Its memories. Its myths. Its beauty. Crighton continues to evolve and marvel. Water and Dust is his finest work," the Herald wrote.
