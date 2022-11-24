Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

William Crighton wins Best Blues & Roots Album at ARIA Awards

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Crighton won his first ARIA for Water and Dust. Picture: Marina Neil

CESSNOCK singer-songwriter William Crighton has won his maiden ARIA Award, taking out Best Blues & Roots Album for his record Water and Dust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.