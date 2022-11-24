Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights utility-back Simi Sasagi to miss start of 2023 NRL season after suffering training injury

By Max McKinney
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 3:45pm
Simi Sasagi. Picture Getty Images

Utility-back Simi Sasagi will be unavailable for much of the first half of Newcastle's 2023 NRL campaign after undergoing surgery to repair an injured shoulder.

