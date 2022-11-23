BELMONT have been on quite the run with representative selections recently.
Not only was former leg-spinner Toby Gray called up to make his Sheffield Shield debut for NSW at the Sydney Cricket Ground this week, but current first graders Joey Gillard and Riley Urquhart also received higher honours.
Gillard and Urquhart have been named to play NSW Country at the men's Under-19 National Championships in Adelaide next month.
However, with the carnival between December 15 and 22, the pair will miss at least half if not the entire last NDCA round before Christmas.
It also means Gillard is doubtful for the senior NSW Country Championships final on Sunday, December 11, after making 85 at his maiden tournament on the weekend and helping Newcastle qualify for the title decider.
* NEWCASTLE also scored four spots in the NSW Country squad for the women's Under-19 National Championships in Perth next month (December 5-12).
Kate McTaggart, Sienna Eve, Maddi McGuigan and Clare Webber all got the nod.
* FORMER City all-rounder Dylan Hunter, who played for Lake Mac Attack earlier this summer, scored 25 and put on 45 with Upper Hunter product Riley Ayre during his Second XI debut for ACT this week. The visitors were dismissed for 160 in Fremantle on Monday with Western Australia (8-402) dominating by stumps on day two.
* THE JUNCTION Public School will take on Lennox Head on Friday for a spot in the NSW PSSA knockout semis after beating Wingham by 70 runs in the Hunter region final.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
