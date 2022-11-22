A FAMILY has lost everything they own in a house fire just weeks out from Christmas.
The fire broke out in the single level home in Raymond Street, Telarah shortly after 4pm Tuesday and the home quickly became totally engulfed in flames. The family managed to self evacuate prior to the arrival of emergency services.
About 30 firefighters and eight trucks raced to the scene.
Adjoining homes were under threat and were the priority for fire crews. Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance, in what was a tragic loss for this local family.
A neighbour said he could smell the smoke and thought someone was burning off.
"A woman and her young kids live in there and they got out," the neighbour said.
"The roof later caved in."
The neighbour was one of 17 properties told to evacuate because of the intensity of the blaze.
Surrounding streets were also closed.
As thick smoke blanketed the scene, fire fighters and police wore breathing apparatus so that they could continue to fight the blaze.
The house was completely destroyed in a tragic loss for the Telarah family in the lead up to Christmas.
Sister of the homeowner, Tailea Ann, took to social media to launch a GoFundMe campaign on Tuesday night.
"My sister Latisha and her five beautiful children lost everything they owned in a dreadful house fire in Telarah," she said.
"The fire spread through the house so fast that she didn't have a chance to save anything else other than herself and her babies.
"Only a few weeks away from Christmas, please if you can help let me know."
She described her sister as a kind-hearted person who always puts her children first.
"Latisha never askes for much at all, but if we can all dig deep and try help her and the babies out she will be beyond grateful."
At this stage it's unclear what cause the fire.
