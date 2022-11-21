As each year passes, Gordana Kotevski's family knows it becomes more likely that someone will have taken secrets to the grave about the teenager's abduction and suspected murder.
Thursday will mark 28 years since Gordana was snatched off the street at Charlestown, not to be seen in the almost three decades since.
"As each anniversary approaches, the memories, both good and bad, that have been safely tucked away begin to reappear. It's also reliving the horrific events of that Thursday evening in November 1994," Gordana's aunt Julie Talevski told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"You look back at the numerous investigations over the last 28 years and wonder if this could have been solved many years ago.
"It makes you angry thinking about the time that has passed and the very real possibility now that people who may have known something may no longer be with us."
The 16-year-old was bundled into a white Toyota Hilux about 8.45pm on November 24, 1994, while walking to a family member's house after late night shopping with friends at Charlestown Square.
She was set upon on Powell Street - only 50 metres from her destination.
An inquest into Gordana's disappearance in 2003 found that she had died, most likely as a result of foul play.
Police in May announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for Gordana's disappearance - up from $100,000 first offered more than a decade ago.
Ms Talevski said detectives from Strike Force Arapaima - who are investigating the cases of long-missing Lake Macquarie girls - have been providing regular briefings for Gordana's family.
"We are confident Kristi [Detective Sergeant Kristi Faber] and her team are doing all they can to help find Gordana and the persons responsible for taking her," she said.
NSW Police said in a statement yesterday that the investigation into Gordana's disappearance was ongoing and encouraged anyone with information about what happened to the Cardiff High School student to come forward.
The statement said a dedicated team of detectives were working daily to investigate the disappearances of Gordana, Amanda Robinson and Robyn Hickie and remained "committed to solving these cases". The disappearances of Amanda and Robyn are not believed to be linked to Gordana's abduction.
