NSW Department of Planning and Environment approves Urban One lots at Huntlee

By Krystal Sellars
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 10:20am
Urban One lots as small as 217m2 have been approved at Huntlee.

Cessnock City Council will lobby the NSW planning minister Anthony Roberts to reverse an approval by the Department of Planning and Environment that will allow allotments as small as 217 square metres at Huntlee.

