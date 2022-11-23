Australia's climate has warmed close to 1.5 degrees since records began and the future is hotter and drier, according to a government report reinforcing the need for urgent action on climate change.
The State of the Climate report released every two years, has found changes to weather and climate extremes are happening at an increased pace across Australia.
Australia's climate has warmed on average by 1.47 degrees since 1910, leading to more frequent extreme heat events. Sea surface temperatures have increased an average of 1.05 degrees since 1900.
Observations show an increase in heavy rainfall events experienced in Australia over the past two years will likely become more intense in the future.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will release the report, prepared by the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology at CSIRO's Black Mountain facility on Wednesday.
Ms Plibersek said the report reinforced the need for action "for our environment, for our communities".
"This report is sobering reading," she said. "Australia is experiencing climate change now, with impacts being felt by many communities, ecosystems and industry sectors."
The report draws on the latest climate monitoring, science and projection information to describe changes and long-term trends in Australia's climate. It follows the release of the State of the Environment report in July.
Ms Plibersek said the Labor government had already begun taking action to slow the rate of global warming.
"We've already legislated our 43 per cent emissions reduction target and are investing in transforming our energy systems," she said. "We believe the science."
Sea levels are rising around Australia, including more frequent extremes that are increasing the risk of inundation and damage to coastal infrastructure and communities, the report found.
Snow depth, snow cover and the number of snow days have decreased in alpine regions since the late 1950s.
Australia is projected to experience ongoing changes to its weather and climate in the coming decades, including an increase in air temperatures, more heat extremes and fewer cold extremes.
The report found a decrease in cool season rainfall across many regions of southern and eastern Australia would likely lead to more time in drought, but with ongoing climate variability that will give rise to more frequent short-duration heavy-rainfall events.
Science MInister Ed Husic said the Labor government were elected with a mandate to tackle the challenges posed by climate change after a decade of denial and delay.
"We are acting across government to bring down emissions," Mr Husic said.
"We are a government that listens to the science; that acts on the science."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
