THREE new refuges for domestic violence victims across the Hunter is a welcome start, but Jenny's Place executive manager Marcia Chapman believes even with double that number, services would still struggle to meet demand.
The housing crisis has put more pressure on domestic violence services across the region, forcing women escaping violent homes to couch surf, pitch tents, live in cars or on the city's streets, and Ms Chapman said more refuges are desperately needed.
"We're really excited and we welcome the announcement, but they really need to double that if not more in the current climate to really have an impact," she said.
"It's been a hectic period for everyone at the moment, and while we welcome this it will take another two years or so before these buildings are actualised and people can live in them.
"They're all welcomed and going to help, but what are we doing in the interim when the crisis point is now?"
The state government announced funding for Newcastle's Compass Housing, Maitland's Housing Plus and Hume Community Housing Limited in Port Stephens to build refuges around the Core and Cluster model - which allows women and children to live in independent units with central access to services.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding will provide long-term infrastructure to support women and children escaping violence.
"Until we can remove the scourge of domestic and family violence from our society, it is crucial we have supports in place for victims," he said.
The Core and Cluster model follows trials in Orange and Griffith, which allows women to live independently with access to counselling, legal help and education - rather than in communal spaces.
It comes after the state government announced $484 million in October last year to establish new refuges across NSW.
Compass Housing was contacted for comment.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.