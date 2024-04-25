Ex-teacher accused of sex with student to front court today

A FORMER teacher accused of having sex with a student while he was employed at All Saints College Maitland is expected to have his case mentioned in court for the first time today.
Police confirmed earlier this month that a 39-year-old man had been arrested at Maitland Police Station on March 28 after an investigation by Port Stephens Hunter officers.
The man, who was a teacher at the school's senior campus, was charged with nine counts of sexual intercourse with a person under care, between the ages of 17 and 18.
He was granted conditional bail and his first date at Maitland Local Court was set down at the time for Friday, April 26, for a first mention. It means he has not been required to enter pleas.
Some details of the case will not be able to be reported for legal reasons.
The 39-year-old was put on administrative leave in March after allegations of "serious misconduct" arose.
In a letter sent to parents and carers earlier this month, All Saints' acting principal Nathan Mansfield confirmed the 39-year-old male teacher who has been charged by NSW Police was "no longer employed by the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.