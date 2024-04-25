Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ex-teacher accused of sex with student to front court today

April 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former teacher from All Saints' College senior campus in Maitland is due to have his matter mentioned in court for the first time on April 26. File pictures
A former teacher from All Saints' College senior campus in Maitland is due to have his matter mentioned in court for the first time on April 26. File pictures

A FORMER teacher accused of having sex with a student while he was employed at All Saints College Maitland is expected to have his case mentioned in court for the first time today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.