Newcastle Knights seal home play-off with eighth straight win

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:56pm
THE Newcastle Knights have secured a berth in the NRL play-offs - and hosting rights - after notching their eighth consecutive victory with a 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

