Weston outgun Maitland to end NPL men's premiership defence

Updated August 19 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:47pm
Connor Evans. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Second-half goals to Joey O'Connor and Connor Evans lifted Weston to a minor semi-final, ending the NPL men's premiership defence of Maitland 2-0 at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

