Weston outgun Maitland to end NPL men's premiership defence

Second-half goals to Joey O'Connor and Connor Evans lifted Weston to a minor semi-final, ending the NPL men's premiership defence of Maitland 2-0 at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Bears scored in the 58th minute when O'Connor struck with a cracking long-range shot after his run put the visitors on the attack.
Evans, who returned to the Bears this season, finished a one-on-one chance in the 68th minute when pouncing on a lazy pass between Maitland's defenders.
Both goalscorers were rested on the bench last week because of card trouble when Cooks Hill beat Weston 2-0 in the final round.
The win comes nine years after then-player of the year Evans spearheaded Weston's most recent finals run, which ended with a 2-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas in the 2014 decider.
Saturday's win sets up a clash next week with the losers of Sunday's Broadmeadow v Charlestown qualifying final at Magic Park. Premiers Jaffas have the week off.
Fourth-placed Maitland bow out after fading late in the season with three losses and a draw. The Magpies also made a slow start to the year before rising to premiership contention with a remarkable 10-game winning streak.
Star striker Braedyn Crowley struggled with a leg injury on Saturday and was subbed off late in the game.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
