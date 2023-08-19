Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

How the Matildas ignited a women's sport movement: World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 19 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Matildas may have progressed further than any Australian football team ever has before at a World Cup, but how deep do their stocks go?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.