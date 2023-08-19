The Australian Ice Hockey League campaign of the Newcastle Northstars has ended for 2023 with a play-off loss to Perth Thunder at home on Saturday.
Conceding three goals in the third period, the Northstars lost 4-1 in front of a packed Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Josh Adkins equalised for Newcastle late in the second term, assisted by Wehebe Darge and Riley Klugerman, after Perth's Ben Breault opened the scoring midway through the first.
It was all locked up going into the last but, in a game where goals had been hard to come by, the Thunder struck twice in quick succession to lead 3-1 with 16 minutes remaining.
David Kudla and Connor Jean netted for the visitors.
Perth's fourth and final score to Kieran Webster came from long range in the closing stages after the Northstars pulled their goalkeeper Charlie Smart, who made 35 saves.
Thunder shot-stopper Kristian Stead posted 46 saves.
Newcastle are now eliminated while Perth advance to meet defending champions Canberra in Melbourne next weekend.
Sydney Bears await the winner from the other sudden-death encounter between Brisbane and Melbourne Mustangs on Sunday.
Semis are scheduled for August 26 and the decider on August 27. All three fixtures take place at O'Brien Icehouse.
Australian NHL star Nathan Walker was a special guest at Newcastle on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
