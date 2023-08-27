NEWCASTLE City are one win away from another Black Diamond Cup grand final after defeating Cardiff in a nail-biter at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
City, who finished the regular season third, accounted for the higher-ranked Hawks by just five points to book a clash with minor premiers Terrigal Avoca in a grand-final qualifier next week.
Cardiff 7.7 (49) had beaten City twice this season, including a 35-point victory just three weeks ago, but the Blues 8.6 (54) led from the outset at the Rutherford ground and hung on late to secure the important win.
Mitch Crawford kicked a game-high four goals for City and coach Mitch Knight hailed the skipper's display.
"He was pretty important up front for us, he kicked a couple of really good goals," Knight said. "I thought Michael Hendry was really good in the back-line and Connor Murray was sensational in the back-line as well. He played a really important role for us."
The Hawks, who had finished second, a win ahead of City, now face a do-or-die clash with reigning premiers Killarney Vale next week.
City will make a trip to Adelaide Street Oval to face Terrigal Avoca after the AFL Hunter Central Coast switched the allocated venues in recent weeks.
The grand-final qualifier had initially been allocated to No.1 Sportsground, which will now host the elimination final next week between Killarney Vale and Cardiff.
City and Terrigal Avoca, who have met in six of the past nine grand finals, have clashed twice this season.
City claimed a three-point victory on the Central Coast in round three and the Panthers won by seven at No.1 Sportsground in round 12.
The Panthers enjoyed the weekend off after finishing first and enter next week's clash on a nine-game winning streak.
"They've got plenty of confidence, but hopefully we get it done," Knight said.
City's win came in Max Quinlan's 100th senior game for the club. Knight said Jacob Findlay (knee) was in some doubt for next week after suffering a knee injury.
In Saturday's eliminator, Killarney Vale 15.11 (101) proved too strong for finals debutants Maitland 5.8 (38) at Adelaide Street Oval.
Boosted by the return of key players, the Bombers dominated most of the match. Brendan Lewis kicked five, Jye Boby three.
Maitland bow out having reached the top-grade finals for the first time in the club's history and improved their win-loss record from 2-13 last year to 8-8 this season.
The women's Cup finals begin next weekend.
