Lambton Jaffas book spot in grand final with win over Broadmeadow

Premiers Lambton Jaffas are first through to the NPL men's grand final after downing Broadmeadow 4-2 in the major semi-final at Edden Oval on Saturday.
A double from Reece Papas either side of half-time gave Jaffas the edge after the sides were locked 2-2 after just 29 minutes.
Papas beat keeper Cesar Serpa with a low, long-range shot in off the post on 43 minutes for 3-2. Jack Pandel replaced Serpa in goals at half-time but he could do nothing to stop Papas' curling free kick in the 48th.
Magic were denied in the 59th minute when Sam Kamper's header off a corner was saved by keeper Ben Kennedy and cleared, despite cries from Broadmeadow players that the ball had crossed the line.
Skipper Kennedy later made sharp saves off James Cresnar and Smith to keep his side two goals up.
Broadmeadow had led in just the fourth minute when Riley Smith finished off a long through ball from Xander Woweries.
Jaffas star Nikolai Topor-Stanley levelled in the 13th with a header off Riley McNaughton's free kick.
Ben Hay put the hosts in front in the 17th minute with a brilliant solo effort where he chipped a defender before burying his chance.
Will Ingram equalised for Broadmeadow with a back-post finish off a run and cut-back from Smith in the 29th.
Jaffas, who beat Broadmeadow by a point to take the premiership, will have a week off before the grand final, which will be held on September 9 at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Magic host the winners of Sunday's minor semi-final between Charlestown and Weston at Lisle Carr Oval in next week's preliminary final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.