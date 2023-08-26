Newcastle Heraldsport
Lambton Jaffas book spot in grand final with win over Broadmeadow

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Reece Papas celebrates a goal on Saturday. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Premiers Lambton Jaffas are first through to the NPL men's grand final after downing Broadmeadow 4-2 in the major semi-final at Edden Oval on Saturday.

