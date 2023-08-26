DING dong the witch is dead.
Maitland have ended a 24-year Hunter Rugby Union premiership drought, beating Merewether 32-26 in the grand final at a heaving No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In an epic encounter played in front of nearly 5000 people, many of whom were wearing black, Maitland came from 17-12 down after 30 minutes to power home.
The triumph, which sparked wild scenes, completed the double for the Blacks after they were runaway minor premiers.
Maitland's last premiership was in 1999, when they beat Mayfield-East, who aren't in the competition any more.
At least 10 players, including Darren Dimmock and Christian Taylor, from that premiership side were in the stands - and in sheds - on Saturday.
Twice since 1999, Maitland had got to the decider only to fall short - losing 39-34 to Hamilton in 2010 and 20-12 to the Hawks in in 2018.
The lead up to Saturday's finale was full of controversy.
Merewether No.8 Lachlan Milton was cleared to play late Friday night after the Rugby Australia Integrity Commission overturned a yellow card for offside in the major semi, which was his third.
In a submission used by the Greens, referee Jarryd Logan admitted he had made a mistake in giving Milton the card.
Maitland wrote a letter to the Newcastle Referees Association on Saturday morning, requesting that Logan be stood down from the game, citing a conflict of interest.
Their request was ignored.
The match, itself was controversy free.
However, it ebbed and flowed.
Maitland would strike a decisive blow and Merewether would counter.
It happened again and again.
At the forefront for the Blacks was lion-hearted lock Nick Davidson, who was a deserved winner of the John Hipwell Medal for player of the match.
The 34-year-old, who was the only survivor from the 2010 and 2018 losses, made 10 hit-ups inside 15 minutes, and was still going hard at the end.
Merewether gave as good as they got for much of the absorbing contest.
The key moment came with 10 minutes remaining and the Blacks up 25-23.
Replacement winger Caileb Gerrard, who makes a 760km round trip from Narrabri every fortnight to play, burst down the right touchline.
He cut inside and barrelled two would-be defenders before being pulled down 10 metres short. The Blacks were awarded a penalty. Replacement half Max Stafford took a quick tap and three phases later hooker Jock Barry burrowed over. Fly-half Hare Meihana added the extras for 32-23.
The Greens were gallant in defeat. Breakaway Rhys Bray, lock Darcy Christie-Johnson and Lachy Miller git through a power of work and their threatened whenever in space.
In the end, it was the Blacks who nailed the big moments.
